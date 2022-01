Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The New York Yankees have reportedly had talks about trading for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ... but to instead use him as a stopgap shortstop, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. “I know he’s a third baseman, he’s exceptional, but if you added Matt Chapman, you would be improving your defense on the left side of the infield,” Olney said. “And I know the Yankees have talked a little bit about this internally. Look, can Matt Chapman play shortstop?” He also notes that he thinks the Yanks will land either Matt Olson or Matt Chapman this offseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO