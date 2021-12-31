COVID concerns ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area health officials are urging people to take precautions as you celebrate new year’s eve this year.

Most major New Year’s events in San Francisco have been canceled by the event planners so the concern from county leaders across the bay is the increase in house parties.

Health officials say gatherings should be limited to those who are fully vaccinated and hopefully boosted as well.

People who attend gatherings are advised to wear a tight/good fitting mask indoors and test for the virus prior to attending.

There are no restrictions in place in the Bay Area on who can participate in private gatherings like last year.

But health officials do advise people who are unvaccinated to be extra careful and avoid holiday events and traveling.

For people who are planning to hold a party for New Year’s, health officials say omicron spreads very easily so outdoor gatherings and small ones at that are the safest.

“If you’re out and about in public or getting together in parties with lots of people, the chances of some of those folks being infected is really quite high.”

Health officials say virtual hangouts could be your absolute safest option.

Dress up at home and Zoom your friends like I am right now!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.