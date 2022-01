The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 3% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 3% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Vir Biotechnology announcing new preclinical research published to the preprint server bioRxiv, describing the structural basis and magnitude by which the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) evades antibody mediated immunity, as well as its enhanced ability to bind to the human ACE-2 receptor.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 HOURS AGO