Piqua NYE fireworks return for 2nd year

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua plans to celebrate the new year with a bang on Friday with the return of its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show.

The City of Piqua said in a Facebook post that this display will begin at midnight on December 31, as we move to 2022.

Piqua presented this show in 2020 with great success, the city said, and so it decided to bring it back this year. The fireworks will be in the same location as last year and can be found in the Northeast range of Piqua. The city said this location allows most residents to view the show from their homes.

Piqua said there will be an excellent view from the levee along the Great Miami Riverway and the parking lot of the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

To watch the fireworks live stream, visit the City of Piqua- Government Page here .

