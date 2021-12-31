ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Piqua NYE fireworks return for 2nd year

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aux6_0dZqHTqV00

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua plans to celebrate the new year with a bang on Friday with the return of its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show.

Stay safe on NYE with a free ride home in Montgomery County

The City of Piqua said in a Facebook post that this display will begin at midnight on December 31, as we move to 2022.

Piqua presented this show in 2020 with great success, the city said, and so it decided to bring it back this year. The fireworks will be in the same location as last year and can be found in the Northeast range of Piqua. The city said this location allows most residents to view the show from their homes.

‘Don’t drive’: OSHP talks importance of driving sober during holiday weekend

Piqua said there will be an excellent view from the levee along the Great Miami Riverway and the parking lot of the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

To watch the fireworks live stream, visit the City of Piqua- Government Page here .

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Crews investigating fire at self-storage facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities responded to a fire at a self-storage complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon. Regional Dispatch told 2 News the fire started sometime before 1:30 p.m. at the iStorage Dayton at 4820 Trinity Church Rd. Multiple storage units were reportedly on fire. Crews from Harrison Township responded, with help from Clayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The pandemic impact on front line workers in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the pandemic continues to drag on and the new omicron variant cases surge, many front-line workers are burning energy at both ends, taking a toll on their mental health. At Miami Valley Hospital, Registered Nurse Amie Ballachino has been working the COVID unit since March of 2020, and says many […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New year brings new laws in effect for Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a new year, several new laws go into effect in Ohio and state lawmakers are looking ahead to 2022. This year, who represents you in Congress may change, that’s because Ohio has a new congressional map. “This is your representation in congress, it is your representation to the statehouse, so […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Oakwood Schools to require masks after winter break

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Masks will be required for all students and staff in Oakwood Schools starting Monday, January 3, 2022. Families were notified of the change on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Oakwood School administrators made the decision to require masks after consulting recommendations from the CDC, the Governor’s Office, the Ohio Department of Health, […]
OAKWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Piqua, OH
Government
Piqua, OH
Sports
WDTN

Dayton restaurants welcome larger crowds to ring in new year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley are ringing in the New Year with events and other festivities. This year’s celebrations are without the COVID-19 restrictions seen in 2020. Dublin Pub in Dayton was busy New Year’s Eve as customers counted down the new year around the globe. “It’s great to come out […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Semi flips on Keowee Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after a semi flipped on its side in Dayton Thursday. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. on South Keowee Street under U.S. 35. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a semi flipped on its side. The driver was injured in the crash but their condition is not known […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley business owners reflect on 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From COVID-19 and its variants, to pandemic restrictions and the impact of inflation, 2021 presented a whirlwind of challenges for many businesses. For many small businesses in the Miami Valley, staying afloat going into the second year of a pandemic meant learning to be flexible. “It was so many tough lessons […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are on the scene of an alleged shooting in Dayton. According to Sgt. Blackwell with the Dayton Police Department, the shooting happened near Sumac Ct. and Majestic Dr. around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Police believe two men were involved. Details are still limited at this time while […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Weather#Miami Valley#Nye#Oshp#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Dayton ministry gives away food, fellowship and clothes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Dayton area can find free clothing and a fresh meal at the East Dayton Fellowship every Friday, the ministry said. The East Dayton Fellowship, a ministry run by the Church of the Brethren and the Brethren in Christ is hosting a free clothing and lunch giveaway in its […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Northridge Schools to close Mon. and Tues. due to COVID cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Northridge Local Schools (NLS) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4. According to NLS, due to a significant number of staff testing positive for COVID-19, schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Northridge schools will be open Wednesday Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 7, however, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Miamisburg hotel

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire at the Rodeway Inn on Byers Rd. in Miamisburg. According to Miamisburg Police, the fire started in a room at the hotel. No one was in the room when it started and crews were able to evacuate guests in surrounding rooms. No injuries were reported, but […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Centerville man found after statewide alert

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police have found 89-year-old Jack Cartwright after issuing a Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert Friday night. Police were looking for 89-year-old Jack Cartwright. He was last seen leaving his home at 1:30 p.m. Friday but never returned. Police said he does suffer from various medical conditions and they are concerned for […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

New Carlisle holds ball drop festival downtown

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown New Carlisle is holding its very own ball drop event this New Year’s Eve. This event, hosted by the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival will be held in the town’s downtown from 9 pm to 12 am on December 31. According to the event page, guests can enjoy […]
NEW CARLISLE, OH
WDTN

Dance away at a Dayton tavern ball drop, silent disco

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting a unique New Year’s Eve celebration this year. The tavern posted on Facebook that this Friday, December 31, it will be hosting a silent disco and ball drop. Doors open at 8 pm and the party begins at 8:30. Dayton’s Silent Disco will be providing […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

SWAT called after person fires several shots in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to an apartment complex after reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in just before 1 p.m. on Southshore Drive. A person fired several shots into the air at the Northlake Hill apartment complex on the street. SWAT has […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No late nights: ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party held for kids

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some families celebrated New Year’s Eve early, making sure little ones could enjoy the fun without losing much-needed sleep. The City of West Carrollton said the Parks Department hosted a ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party for kids from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday. Children from the ages of 5 […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Stay safe on NYE with a free ride home in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As 2022 rapidly approaches, many people are excited to celebrate the new year with a drink or two, or more. Montgomery County wants to help you stay safe while you enjoy the night and keep drunk drivers off the streets this New Year’s Eve. Montgomery County’s ArriveSafe program will provide […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Celebrate New Year’s around the world, and make a toast or 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local pub is celebrating New Year’s Eve in seven different time zones, and It’s making sure there is good music and plenty to drink. The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave in Dayton, is hosting A Celebration Around the World with Jameson’s Folly, an Ohio band bringing fiddles, bagpipes […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy