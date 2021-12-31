34,000 roses adorn Louisiana's Rose Parade float

Last night over 200 volunteers put the finishing touches on Louisiana’s beautiful Rose Parade float that will grace the streets of Pasadena California Saturday. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser told WWL every part of this float is adorned with seeds, nuts, or flowers.

“Ah, it’s incredible. 34,000 flowers, seeds, nuts, berries, the raisins are dyed in certain colors to go on the back of the alligator to show the humps on the alligator’s back. The Louisiana Feed Your Soul is shaved coconut,” said Nungesser. “A lobster claw flower, things I’ve never heard of, buffalo seaweed is going to be on the back of the pelican glued individually. The detail that has gone into every part of this float ought to bring home an award to Louisiana.”

Nungesser says it took a small army of big talents to pull it off.

“We’ve got about 200 volunteers, many that used to live in Louisiana, that have come out to volunteer with the families, and people are coordinating efforts of different colors, different areas,” said Nungesser.

The float will roll about 20 th in the parade according to Nungesser. You can watch it cruise Saturday starting at 10 AM.