Dozens of bullets rain down in Germantown, sending 6 people to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Six people were wounded when dozens of shots were fired in Germantown on Thursday night. One woman is in critical condition.

The ground outside the deli at Germantown Avenue and Collum Street was littered with dozens of yellow evidence markers Friday morning. Several cars had bullet holes in them. One car rear windshield was blown out. There was blood on the pavement. Police said at least 65 shots were fired from two different caliber guns at around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman down on the street.

"She was struck the most," said Chief Inspector Small. "She’s hit multiple times in her chest and torso. So she may be the intended target."

Small added that, because of the volume of shots, it was difficult for the Police Department to say for sure who was targeted and who may have been hit by stray gunfire.

Within an hour of finding the injured woman, police said, five other victims, all males in their late teens or early 20s, began arriving at nearby hospitals in private vehicles. They were not as badly wounded as the woman, and all are in stable condition. This includes one who had a graze wound to the head.

There have been no arrests, and a motive is not clear. This shooting comes as Philadelphia wraps up an especially violent year . City data shows that around 2,300 people were shot in Philadelphia in 2021.