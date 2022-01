These two baby pickup trucks aren’t comparable. Yes, we mean it: the 2022 Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz both target two very different parts of the market. Yet it’s the comparison so many are clamoring for. The paucity of small pickups prior to these two, and their proximity in launch timing, has forced them together in our collective consciousness, like Armageddon and Deep Impact. Just instead of questionable-quality disaster films, we have two unibody trucklets.

