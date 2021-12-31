Visitors flock to Las Vegas to ring in 2022

Las Vegas isn’t holding back with its New Years celebrations. More than 300,000 visitors are expected in town for events including a fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m definitely excited. It’s my first time coming to Vegas,” said John Moore, who traveled to Las Vegas from Atlanta.

Other visitors 13 Action News spoke with flew in from across the world!

“As soon as I got to the gate I was crying because I was so relieved that I would actually be able to go,” Feleicia Kahrmall said.

Airports across the country experienced constant cancellations causing chaos during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

This week alone, more than 100 flights were canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, according to tracking site FlightAware.

Airlines are blaming the delays and cancellations on weather and staffing issues caused by the pandemic.

“I was kind of nervous that the plane wasn’t going to take off,” Sonya Gaudet said.

As visitors pour in from all over the world, the coronavirus is top of mind for local leaders. Cases of the virus are ramping up again in some parts of the U.S. largely due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

“Public safety is and always will be our top priority. We encourage everyone to proactively take actions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep everybody safe. If you're sick, stay at home. If you’re indoors, wear your mask,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Despite some concerns, those visiting say nothing is going to keep them away from the parties on the Strip and in downtown while they wait to ring in 2022.

“A little nervous, especially with the holidays because it seems like everyone has been testing positive but so far so good,” Gaudet said.

“Just mask up and stay healthy,” Moore said.

Road closures on the Las Vegas Strip will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and by 8 p.m. the Strip will be completely closed from Spring Mountain to Mandalay Bay.