Penn State University officials are urging staff to prepare to work remotely next semester. The potential comes due to a rise of coronavirus cases; University President Eric Barron says the health and safety of the campus and community take priority. An update will be provided December 30th. The news comes as the state Department of Health recorded 7,231 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 20 more deaths.

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO