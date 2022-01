DETROIT -- The Boston Bruins scored five straight goals in a 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Charlie McAvoy and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (16-10-2), who scored three times in a 4:41 span in the third period. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves in Boston's second win in as many days after a 15-day break. They defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO