Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Carolina Panthers (5-10) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-8) Sunday for a Week 17 tilt at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Panthers vs. Saints odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Panthers have been horrible lately, hitting rock bottom in a 32-6 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Panthers are 0-5 straight up and 0-5 against the spread in the past five games since a stunning 34-10 upset win at Arizona in Week 10.

Head coach Matt Rhule announced earlier this week that QB Sam Darnold will start, benching fan favorite QB Cam Newton.

The Saints were dropped 20-3 at home against the Miami Dolphins Monday night. Third-string QB Ian Book started, making is NFL debut, as starting QB Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian were unavailable. Hill has since been activated from the COVID-19 list, so the book is closed on the Notre Dame rookie quarterback for now.

Panthers at Saints odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 7:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Panthers +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Saints -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +6.5 (-110) | Saints -6.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 37.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Panthers at Saints key injuries

Panthers

  • DE Brian Burns (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable
  • S Juston Burris (groin) questionable
  • LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin) questionable
  • OT Cameron Erving (calf) questionable
  • CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) questionable
  • LB Haason Reddick (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable
  • C Sam Tecklenburg (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable
  • LB Shaq Thompson (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable
  • WR Brandon Zylstra (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

Saints

  • OT Terron Armstead (knee) questionable
  • DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) questionable
  • RB Mark Ingram II (knee) questionable
  • C Erik McCoy (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable
  • WR Ty Montgomery (back) questionable
  • OT Ryan Ramczyk (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable
  • WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) questionable
  • TE Nick Vannett (ankle) questionable
  • S Marcus Williams (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

Panthers at Saints odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Saints 20, Panthers 12

The Saints (-300) will cost you three times your potential return, but that’s risky business, even against the struggling Panthers.

PASS and look to the spread instead.

The SAINTS -6.5 (-110) are a better play laying the points. Carolina gives Darnold a start to see what he can do, and it likely won’t be much against a strong New Orleans defense.

The Saints have yielded just 22 offensive points across the past three outings. This play doesn’t come without risk, however, as the offense has managed just 12 total points in the previous two games.

The UNDER 37.5 (-108) is the play even though this line is super low. The Under has connected in five straight games for the Saints. The Under also hit in the first meeting between these NFC South rivals in Week 2, a 26-7 win by Carolina which seems like a lifetime ago.

