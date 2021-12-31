Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and prediction

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-8) Sunday for a Week 17 tilt at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Panthers vs. Saints odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Panthers have been horrible lately, hitting rock bottom in a 32-6 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Panthers are 0-5 straight up and 0-5 against the spread in the past five games since a stunning 34-10 upset win at Arizona in Week 10.

Head coach Matt Rhule announced earlier this week that QB Sam Darnold will start, benching fan favorite QB Cam Newton.

The Saints were dropped 20-3 at home against the Miami Dolphins Monday night. Third-string QB Ian Book started, making is NFL debut, as starting QB Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian were unavailable. Hill has since been activated from the COVID-19 list, so the book is closed on the Notre Dame rookie quarterback for now.

Panthers at Saints odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 7:55 a.m. ET.

Money line: Panthers +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Saints -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Panthers +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Saints -300 (bet $300 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +6.5 (-110) | Saints -6.5 (-110)

Panthers +6.5 (-110) | Saints -6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 37.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Panthers at Saints key injuries

Panthers

DE Brian Burns (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

(reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable S Juston Burris (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable LB Jermaine Carter Jr . (groin) questionable

. (groin) questionable OT Cameron Erving (calf) questionable

(calf) questionable CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable LB Haason Reddick (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

(reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable C Sam Tecklenburg (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

(reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable LB Shaq Thompson (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

(reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable WR Brandon Zylstra (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

Saints

OT Terron Armstead (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable RB Mark Ingram II (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable C Erik McCoy (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

(reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable WR Ty Montgomery (back) questionable

(back) questionable OT Ryan Ramczyk (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

(reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) questionable

(chest) questionable TE Nick Vannett (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable S Marcus Williams (reserve/COVID-19 list) questionable

Let’s Make This Interesting

Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Panthers at Saints odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Saints 20, Panthers 12

The Saints (-300) will cost you three times your potential return, but that’s risky business, even against the struggling Panthers.

PASS and look to the spread instead.

The SAINTS -6.5 (-110) are a better play laying the points. Carolina gives Darnold a start to see what he can do, and it likely won’t be much against a strong New Orleans defense.

The Saints have yielded just 22 offensive points across the past three outings. This play doesn’t come without risk, however, as the offense has managed just 12 total points in the previous two games.

The UNDER 37.5 (-108) is the play even though this line is super low. The Under has connected in five straight games for the Saints. The Under also hit in the first meeting between these NFC South rivals in Week 2, a 26-7 win by Carolina which seems like a lifetime ago.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).