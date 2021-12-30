ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

A $10bn 'glittering space jewel' begins its mission

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $10bn glittering space jewel recedes into the distance. This is the moment the James Webb telescope came off the top of its rocket to begin its mission to image the first stars to shine in the cosmos. The video was transmitted in near real-time last Saturday, but the...

Interesting Engineering

Can We Terraform Mars? NASA's Retiring Top Scientist Says 'Yes'

Mars' thin atmosphere, which is 95 percent carbon dioxide, is harsh and chilly. From dust storms to cosmic radiation, the planet is hostile to life as we know it with temperatures averaging approximately 81°F below zero (62.78°C below zero). Even yet, it shares many characteristics with Earth, as we know it was once a blue planet with a thicker atmosphere and oceans on its surface billions of years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA's new space telescope is on the verge of completing the riskiest part of its mission—unfolding and tightening a huge sunshade—after ground controllers fixed a pair of problems, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Scientists want Pluto to be reinstated as a full planet

Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

James Webb Space Telescope: Everything is 'hunky dory'

So far, so good. The US space agency says the post-launch set-up of the new James Webb telescope has gone very well. "As smoothly as we could have hoped for." Engineering teams are in the middle of unpacking the observatory from its folded launch configuration to the layout needed for operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

See images of Mars captured by China’s Tianwen-1 mission

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released pictures from its Tianwen-1 mission, including the spacecraft in orbit around Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 and consists of an orbiter, seen above Mars in the image below, as well as a lander and a rover. According to...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

See a gorgeous icy crater on Mars captured by the Trace Gas Orbiter

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a stunning new image of an icy crater on Mars, taken by the Trace Gas Orbiter. The Trace Gas Orbiter, a collaboration between ESA and Russian space agency Roscosmos, primarily examines the gases in the martian atmosphere but also takes images of the surface and acts as a communication link between landers and rovers on the surface and Earth.
ASTRONOMY
New University Newspaper

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Mission at the International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX began their third crew rotation mission to the International Space Station with the launch of the Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft on Nov. 10. At approximately 9:03 p.m. EST, the spacecraft lifted off atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. By Nov. 11 at approximately 6:32 p.m. EST, the crew had arrived at the International Space Station — less than 24 hours after their spacecraft’s launch. Upon arrival, they were greeted by the Expedition 66 crew, who have been at the station since October of this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Galactic Conjunction

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the spiral galaxy NGC 105, which lies roughly 215 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces. While it looks like NGC 105 is plunging edge-on into a collision with a neighboring galaxy, this is just the result of the chance alignment of the two objects in the night sky. NGC 105’s elongated neighbor is actually far more distant and remains relatively unknown to astronomers. These misleading conjunctions occur frequently in astronomy — for example, the stars in constellations are at vastly different distances from Earth, and only appear to form patterns thanks to the chance alignment of their component stars.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Top NASA Scientist Brings Great News About Terraforming Mars and Venus

Long ago, the idea of terraforming another planet was just a pure sci-fi scenario. It was the foundation of some great movies, nevertheless. But nowadays, more and more scientists are seriously considering the idea. Luckily for us, nature has given us great gifts. One of those gifts is the human...
ASTRONOMY
whatsupnw.com

5 NASA Missions to Follow in 2022

It’s a new year and I’m super excited for all that NASA has in store as humans continue to explore the cosmos as well as find ways to continue helping our own planet! Here are 5 reasons why you should keep your eyes on the skies this year!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hamlethub.com

NASA’s Next Great Space Observatory Begins Its Journey

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful space science telescope ever constructed, has begun its journey. After launching aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana last week, the spacecraft is on the way to its final observation post, nearly one million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

All the space exploration missions to look forward to in 2022

Most of us will remember 2021 as the year we got vaccinated, the year President Joe Biden took office, or the year that started with the Jan. 6 insurrection. But let's not forget that space exploration and astronomy had a very good year indeed, one that ended with the launch of the highly anticipated James Webb Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

China National Space Administration (CNSA) Releases New Mars Images Captured by the Tianwen-1 Orbiter

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has just released amazing new images of Mars captured by their Tianwen-1 orbiter, which has been in orbit for approximately 526-days at a distance of about 350 million kilometers above Earth. Due to its distance from us, it required 19.5-minutes to transmit the images. The lander carried the rover with an expected life span of at least 90 Martian days and touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia on Mars, around 134-days-ago. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

James Webb’s sunshield extended to its full 47-foot width

Following a successful launch on Christmas day, the James Webb Space Telescope is currently heading through space, having traveled almost 500,000 miles from Earth. It is just over halfway to its eventual destination: The L2 orbit, called a Lagrange point, where it will move around the sun in a complex path. As James Webb travels it is slowly unfolding its various hardware which had to be folded up origami-style to fit into the Ariane 5 rocket which launched it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

