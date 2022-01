The Celtics looked to end 2021 on a high note in a New Years Eve matchup with the red-hot Phoenix Suns. The Celtics offense bounced back and Robert Williams shined, having his first career triple double with 10 PTS, 5-5 FG, 11 REB, 10 AST, 5 BLK and 2 STL. Williams is only the 9th player in NBA history to have a triple double and shoot 100% from the field, and the only player in Celtics franchise history to have at least 10/10/10 with 5 BLK in a game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO