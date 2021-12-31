ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity deaths 2021: Who we lost this year

By MLive.com Staff
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like every year, when we look back on the long list of celebrities and influential people who died in...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Remembering the Harry Potter Actors We've Lost Through the Years

The British actor, who played Harry Potter's cruel uncle Vernon Dursley, died in 2013 following complications after heart surgery at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. He was 65. "Richard was by my side during two of the most important moments of my career. I was proud to know him,"...
CELEBRITIES
WKRG News 5

Celebrities who have passed away in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2021. Some celebrities died from COVID, some didn’t, but all of their deaths still tug on their fan’s heartstrings. Today, Dec. 31, 2021, one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry, Betty White, has […]
MOBILE, AL
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden underneath this mashed-up man is a celebrity personality who is known for his insane antics and his scary stunts. This stretched-out Santa Claus got his start with an ensemble cast of friends pulling off some of the most ridiculous pranks and tricks ... that often resulted in tons of injuries. Their popularity rose to the point where after three seasons on television, they were able to create numerous spin-offs and films guaranteed to bring you cheer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
thatgrapejuice.net

2021 Year in Review: In Memoriam of the Stars We Lost…

Scribbled in history books for reasons good, bad, ugly, and everything in between, 2021 brought with it some of entertainment’s most memorable moments. Now, as the year draws to a close, TGJ is reflecting on the occurrences that rocked – and to some degree even reshaped – the music, movie, and TV landscape as we know it.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
MLive

MLive

35K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy