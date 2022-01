The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released two studies Thursday that underscored the importance of vaccinating children against the coronavirus. One study found that serious problems among children 5 to 11 who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were extremely rare. The other, which looked at hundreds of pediatric hospitalizations in six cities last summer, found that nearly all of the children who became seriously ill had not been fully vaccinated.

