CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare, one of the largest COVID-19 test and vaccine providers in the Charlotte area, says the recent surge in new cases is hitting its staff. StarMed announced Wednesday that more than 20 staff members tested positive for the virus. Those employees were pulled from the front lines and StarMed said in a tweet it plans to reload for more testing Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO