Premier League

Southampton-Newcastle postponed due to coronavirus cases

By The Associated Press
The State
 2 days ago

A continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday's game at Southampton being postponed, the Premier League said Friday. Newcastle's previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off. The Premier League said a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries meant 19th-place Newcastle does not...

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Covid: England reports another record rise in cases with 162,572 new infections

A new record of 162,572 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours in England, government figures show.The number is up from the 160,276 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Friday.The figure does not include cases in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have not been published.A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Saturday’s figures showed.Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The new record came as experts warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England rise to highest level since January

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England have risen to their highest level since January while the number of NHS hospital staff absent due to virus nearly doubled in a month, new figures show.The latest data from NHS England published on Friday, show there were 2,370 Covid-19 hospital admissions in England on December 29, up 90% week-on-week and the highest number since January 29.But it is still well below the second wave peak of 4,134 admissions on January 12, despite more record case numbers being reported.Government figures show a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin return ‘massive’ for Everton, says Rafael Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has likened Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new signing as the striker prepares to make his first appearance since August.The England international scored in each of the club’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has denied the Toffees boss his services until now.There will be a temptation, especially with Richarlison still sidelined by a calf problem, to put Calvert-Lewin in from the start at home to Brighton on Sunday.However, while Benitez is delighted to have last season’s leading scorer back, he has sounded a note of caution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The State

MATCHDAY: Chelsea vs. Liverpool; virus-hit Barça at Mallorca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. It will be intriguing to see whether Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel starts Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool or if the striker even features in the clash between the two top-four rivals. The summer signing said he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea in an interview released on Thursday. Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference that he was frustrated by the “noise” of the story and said he did not feel Lukaku was unhappy. Chelsea is on the slide after drawing four of its last five home league games. Liverpool is coming off the setback of losing at Leicester, but it picked up seven points in the previous three games. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the game while in coronavirus isolation, with assistant Pepijn Lijnders in charge at Stamford Bridge. In an earlier game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his first appearance since August when Everton hosts Brighton. The striker scored in each of Everton’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has kept him out. Everton has not played since Dec. 16 due to coronavirus-related postponements. Leeds plays Burnley after a two-week gap due to its coronavirus outbreak. Five points separate Leeds and Burnley, which is in the relegation zone. Brentford also hosts Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The State

Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened

Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka’s goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City. For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Davinson Sanchez scored a dramatic late winner deep into added time as Tottenham beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road for their first Premier League away win under Antonio Conte.Sanchez rose to head in Son Heung-min’s dangerous free kick in the 96th minute to claim a vital three points for Spurs, a result which moves them to within two points of fourth-placed Arsenal and with two games in hand over their north London rivals.Spurs had been poor throughout the match and created few chances despite having the majority of possession. Son saw a volley saved by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann midway...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton sign Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko at start of January window

Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev for an undisclosed fee.The 22-year-old left-back, who has won 21 caps for his country, has signed a four-year deal keeping him at Goodison Park until June 2026.Mykolenko told Everton TV: “I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.New Year, new Blue. 📸 pic.twitter.com/xzGQBblFXl— Everton (@Everton) January 1, 2022“I am 22 but I don’t feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

