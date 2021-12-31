ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe weather may ring in new year for Alabama, other parts of South

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7Tfm_0dZqEo2Z00

Forecasters expect more storms to close out 2021 in South

Severe storms are expected across the Deep South on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as forecasters assessed damaged from earlier tornadoes that struck towns in Alabama and Georgia.

The national Storm Prediction Center says that central Arkansas and western parts of Tennessee and Kentucky will be most at risk from New Year’s Eve storms.

On New Year’s Day, more strong storms are expected in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Wednesday’s storms struck multiple communities in Alabama, including Winfield, where much of the downtown area was damaged.

An EF-1 tornado also uprooted trees and damaged roofs near Rainsville, Alabama, the National Weather Service said.

In Etowah County, Alabama, an emergency manager reported that a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes damaged.

In the south Georgia town of Bainbridge, a tornado peeled back the roof of a convenience store, the weather service said.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of Alabama

A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning. Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Winfield, AL
City
Rainsville, AL
State
Arkansas State
Alabama Now

Alabama deputies search near where 5-year-old’s body was found

Law enforcement officers on Monday searched an area near a Phenix City home where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered earlier this month. WRBL reports that deputies with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office searched through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house. The body of Kamarie Holland, 5, was discovered at the abandoned house earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

VIDEO: South Alabama barber assaulted by customer

A South Alabama business owner was assaulted by a customer at his Florala barbershop on Monday, Dec. 20, leading to the arrest of a suspect on assault charges. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, J.B. Clary, a long-time resident of Florala and a barber at Cobb Barber Shop, was giving the suspect, Gary Wesley Lambert, 42, a haircut. Wesley struck Clary, knocking him to the ground and fled the shop. Evidence of the assault was taken by video within the shop.
FLORALA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
Alabama Now

Alabama sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits

A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state should abolish permits to carry concealed handguns. AL.com reports that Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke before the Mobile County Commission last week endorsing a resolution to keep permits. But state Rep. Shane Stringer, a Citronelle Republican who plans to sponsor a bill in next year’s legislative session abolishing the state’s permit requirement, urged commissioners to reject the resolution. A vote on the resolution could come Dec. 28.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama officer muscles way to powerlifting world championship

Covington County native and Region B’s Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Senior Jason Ballard fought through an injury and joined an elite group of individuals by becoming a World Champion on Sunday, Nov. 28. He previously won a National Championship with the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Alabama Now

‘It’s not going to do anything but kill us’ Alabama mayor looking for prayers for town after unveiling of state’s new highway project

The West Alabama Corridor project isn’t just a concern for the residents in Linden, but for those in Demopolis as well. Mayor Woody Collins is concerned about the four-lane project, and how it will impact Demopolis going forward. He said he is “looking for thoughts, prayers, and opinions” on how to deal with the looming problems the project will produce for West Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama child wounded in weekend shooting

A child has been wounded in a shooting, but few details were immediately released. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sunday afternoon gunfire. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in a Pell City neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said. The child was taken to Children’s...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. The Kentucky governor said he feared dozens more could be dead.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alabama Now

First whooping cranes of season arrive at Alabama refuge

The first whooping cranes of the season have arrived at Alabama’s Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge along the Tennessee River. The Decatur Daily reported that the endangered birds, which spend the winter at the 35,000-acre (14,164-hectare) refuge in north Alabama, began showing up this week. About a dozen whooping cranes wintered...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Indiana-based Shoe Carnival buys Alabama-based Shoe Station

An Indiana-based shoe retailer has purchased a family-owned Alabama company that operates shoe stores in five states across the Southeast in a $67 million deal. Shoe Carnival Inc., with headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, said Friday it had acquired the Mobile-based Shoe Station Inc. “Coming on the heels of our best...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alabama Now

Alabama funeral home severely damaged in Thursday blaze

A fire burned down Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 between Camp Hill and Dadeville on Thursday. Owner Joseph Dean III said everyone was safe. “Everybody is fine,” Dean said as the building was still ablaze. “Everybody that was living and unliving is fine — all of that’s fine.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy