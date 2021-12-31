ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction pauses on the Interstate 94 corridor project

By Joe Gebhardt
FOX 17 News West Michigan
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Interstate 94 corridor project has been in full swing throughout 2021 but with construction season ending here’s an update on where things stand.

The northbound U.S. 127 West Avenue ramp to westbound Interstate 94 will remain closed through the winter. Traffic will be detoured to the Springport Road interchange.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 127 to Eastbound Interstate 94 will still have a temporary ramp and a temporary traffic signal.

The Elm Road entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 94 will have a temporary ramp from Blake Road through the winter.

If you are trying to access Elm Road from westbound Interstate 94 there will be a temporary ramp to Seymour Road.

One lane of northbound U.S. 127 is currently closed from Sparks Street to Springport Road. It was originally planned to have a second northbound lane open but weather has caused officials to keep it closed for the season.

Recently, Lansing Avenue re-opened after a months long closure between Royal Drive and Shirley Drive.

This project is part of a $350 million investment from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rebuilding Michigan plan to reshape and rebuild Michigan roads in the state’s most heavily traveled corridors.

Construction should resume in late January according to officials. Their goals are to widen and reshape Interstate 94 in Jackson between Airport Road and the South U.S. 127 interchange. Officials anticipate summer 2023 to finish the diverging diamond interchange with the complete project ending sometime in 2024.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

