ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Look Out For These Poisonous Spiders In New York

By Brett Alan
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you noticed all the spiders out this year? They seem to be everywhere! The good news is that chances are, they aren't poisonous. However, there are a couple in New York...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Big Frog 104

One of the Tallest Trees in New York State Comes Crashing to Earth

To experts and historians, it was simply known by a number. A white pine, which was dubbed as tree 103, is believed to be one of, if not, the tallest trees in the entire state. It had been estimated to be 160.4 feet tall. But like everything, nothing lasts forever. It appears that age and the natural elements have caught up with the giant tree that grew in the Adirondack Mountains. What exactly happened?
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

Did Muse the Red Panda Die of a Broken Heart?

The Utica Zoo is mourning the sudden death of its red panda Muse. According to the necropsy it was not a broken heart that killed Muse, but the red panda must have missed his partner, Ming Yu. Zoo officials say the 10-year-old male showed no signs of illness leading up...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

No More Heating With Firewood In New York?

The days of having your home heated with a wood furnace may be going away in New York State. There's a pending law in New York that will begin to outlaw heating devices that create carbon emissions. This bill known as the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Just Cause#Dec
Big Frog 104

One New Yorker Set For Chance Of A Lifetime On New Food Network Show

For many chefs, just getting on Food Network is a chance to boost their career. This chance for one New Yorker potentially could do a whole lot more. The New Yorker we're mentioning is Phillip Tomasso, who already has a pretty incredible story if he were never to make it to a competition show on the Food Network. Tomasso actually owns a restaurant that used to be owned by a former contestant on the Food Network. That certainly helped him out a little getting a pretty big opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Former Worker Shares 27 Rarely-Seen Photos of Storytown’s First Season

When it comes to Lake George's history and charming nostalgia, including the very early days of Storytown USA and The Great Escape, few are more knowledgable than Bob Carroll. Carrol lives in Los Angeles now, but he was born in Johnstown and lived in the Capital Region for many years. His Lake George history runs deep because he worked for Charles Wood, the wealthy proprietor who founded Storytown USA which eventually would become The Great Escape.
LIFESTYLE
Big Frog 104

If You See This Bug In New York State, You’re Asked to Report It [PHOTOS]

It's winter in New York State, but you know the warmer weather will be here before you know it. There's something to keep in mind when June and July rolls around. With the humid and rainy weather, that usually means bugs are even worse than they normally are and that's the case for my yard. I've seen so many gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and spiders the last few weeks, although I'm perfectly fine with the spiders since they help keep the pest population down.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Big Frog 104

Almost 1 Million Dollar Home Will Make You Excited To Move To Rome

If you like an outdoorsy feel from a house that offers you a wide-open floor plan, look no further. One of the most fun aspects of this near million-dollar home in Rome is that it looks and feels like a home that should be far more expensive. The exact price of the home is $850,000. While homes in that price range might seem a little unachievable for many, we all can always dream. This home offers lots of that being a real dream home.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

5 Delicious and Affordable Dinner Spots In Herkimer, NY

Herkimer, NY, Exit 30 on the New York State Thruway, located between Utica and Little Falls is home to a handful of delish, friendly, and appetizing dinner options. With the help of Yelp.com we were able to narrow down a condensed list to help you find what to do for dinner if you aren't in the mood to cook, and in these days, who really is?
HERKIMER, NY
Big Frog 104

3 Movies Made In Central NY From 2021 That Are Absolutely Must See

One of these movies even has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a high accomplishment for any movie. Have you seen these?. 2021 is drawing to a close and what a year it has been. We started the year with the pandemic still going on in the world, that aspect hasn't changed. One thing that has changed is the world seeing the addition of a few movies filmed right here in Central New York. These 3 are must-see movies for one major reason, they are unforgettable.
MOVIES
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy