ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Biggest TV Executive Departures of 2021

By Jason Lynch
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year set a new bar for high-profile executive departures in the...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Biggest TV Shows of Fall 2021

Let’s stipulate right away that this list is not going to be complete. In the streaming era, where no platform willingly gives up all it knows about who’s watching its programming — and those measures that are available don’t account for every way someone can view a show — any compilation touting the “most watched” has to come with at least a few caveats. None of which is to say that the exercise of finding out which shows have the biggest audiences isn’t fun on its own — and the results of The Hollywood Reporter‘s compilation contain a few surprises. The biggest shows...
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

TV Ratings: ‘1883’ Has Biggest Debut for New Show on Cable Since 2015

As Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe expands, so does its audience. After “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 premiere in November soared to 14.7 million viewers — an impressive feat in today’s bleak linear TV landscape — “1883,” the neo-western prequel, had the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

YouTube TV brings Disney channels back after sudden departure

Disney and YouTube have reached an uneasy truce, agreeing to bring all Disney-owned properties back to the YouTube TV platform. What, exactly, that settlement entails has not been revealed to the public. “We’re happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Departures#Streaming Video#Adweek
AdWeek

Buyers Pick the Best—and Worst—Streaming Services

During the past week, we’ve asked key players in the television industry to reflect on what they learned in 2021, the state of the TV advertising marketplace and where things stand with measurement struggles. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

7 Reasons Empire Became The Biggest Show On TV

Once upon a time Empire, officially coined “the black dynasty” was the biggest show to hit broadcast television and certainly the most successful show on the Fox network since Grey’s Anatomy. The Lee Daniels drama reeled in about 9.9 million viewers in the premiere episode and by the series finales, there were over 17.6 million viewers tuning in. Sounds unbelievable, doesn’t it? Although the series was eventually canceled in 2019, Empire is still the biggest show in the last decade and Fox has yet to reproduce another show that can come close to Empire’s numbers. Empire was more than a Hip-Hop musical, this groundbreaking project made black television cool again and opened doors for other African-American-based stories to be told on nationally syndicated networks. Here are 7 reasons why Empire blew up so fast in 2015:
TV & VIDEOS
Inc.com

The 8 Best TV Shows of 2021 for Entrepreneurs

The past year has provided a robust slate of movies and TV shows for viewers who love gripping and inspiring stories of entrepreneurship or corporate intrigue. From autoworkers trying to turn around a struggling factory to billionaire moguls cussing each other out in skyscraper boardrooms, 2021's TV catalog has loads of insight and entertainment to offer business leaders at every level.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

TV’s Biggest Newsrooms Poised for 2022 Surge in Streaming Wars

If a big story erupted at a random hour not too long ago, executives at big TV-news outlets would typically try to break into regularly scheduled network programming with one of the oldest tools in the box, a “special report.” Now, thanks to a widening fight among TV companies to capture streaming audiences, they have many new options. When the U.S. exited Afghanistan earlier this year, ABC News collected considerable footage – more than was required for news shows like “World News Tonight” or “Good Morning America.” Rather than letting it all sit unwatched, production teams from “20/20” and “Nightline” worked...
WORLD
The Drum

TV’s reinvention, virtual worlds and counting carbon: the biggest media stories of 2021

The Drum's media editor John McCarthy rounds up the latest media trends each Thursday, this is also available in your inbox. Sign up here. In 2021, digital made up 70p of every £1 spent on ad channels (AA/Warc UK). It was the fastest UK ad spend growth ever recorded (started in 1982) and included the 2008 recession. Next year, £30bn will be spent on ads in the UK.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

TV Icon Betty White Dies at 99. Here Were Her Most Memorable Ads

TV legend Betty White—who starred in The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland and dozens (if not hundreds) of other film and television projects over the past 70 decades—has died at 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

TV Ratings And Box Office Numbers Grow Increasingly Fuzzy As Nielsen And Rivals Grapple With Streaming Boom

Numbers, those longtime pillars of the entertainment business, determiners of pay scale and quantifiers of the hot and the not, are vanishing from public view. Streaming’s inexorable takeover of the industry has altered the once-straightforward process of measuring the performance of TV programs and movies. Of course, there has been grumbling for decades about Nielsen’s methods or the validity of box office projections, but there was generally some kind of verdict once a show aired or a movie opened. Today, not so much. As companies transact directly with consumers and don’t always put advertising at the center of their calculations, viewership stats...
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy