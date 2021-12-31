ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpool New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled amid winds warning

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled due to a forecast of strong blustery winds. The free event was due to take place at 17:00 GMT at the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland....

www.bbc.com

The Independent

London’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square cancelled amid Omicron surge

London's New Year's Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square has been shelved with less than two weeks to go amid a surge in Omicron Covid cases.The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said a party for 6,500 people in the part-pedestrianised square was being cancelled “in the interests of public safety”.Omicron is now the dominant variant in London and the capital has seen some of the biggest rises in cases in the last seven days.Announcing the cancellation, Mr Khan said: “With infections of Covid-19 at record levels across our city and the UK, I'm determined to work closely with partners in our city...
BBC

New Year's Day Cromer Pier fireworks display returns

A seaside town's traditional new year's fireworks display has returned after it was cancelled in 2021. The annual event at Cromer Pier started in 2000 and had been attracting 10,000 people before the Covid-19 pandemic. About 5,000 fireworks were launched over the sea during the show, at 17:00 GMT on...
BBC

Warmest New Year's Eve recorded in Somerset ushers in 2022

Britain has seen its hottest New Year's Eve ever with temperatures reaching 15.8C (60.4F) in the west of England, the Met Office has said. The previous record of 14.8C (58.6F) in Colwyn Bay, Wales, in 2011 was toppled this afternoon in Somerset. Temperatures will continue to rise across England before...
BBC

Fireworks mark subdued UK new year amid Covid spread

Fireworks marked the arrival of the new year in London, despite many events being cancelled as the Omicron Covid variant continues to spread. The public were asked to stay away from the displays in the UK capital, with a series of fireworks and drone shows broadcast from a number of landmarks.
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
The Independent

Thousands head out to ring in new year in England as Covid restrictions leave celebrations muted elsewhere

Thousands of revellers headed out to ring in the new year in England, while Covid restrictions left celebrations more muted elsewhere in the UK.Partygoers descended on city centres in their droves to enjoy the mildest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures hitting more than 15C in some parts.London’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for the second year running becauee of rising coronavirus cases, but a smaller display with drones was broadcast at midnight near the city’s landmarks.The BBC broadcast of the event featured Hamilton actor Giles Terera performing a poem by Thomas Roberts reflecting on the country’s recent achievements.Across...
Daily Mail

From faded seaside spot turned hipsters' paradise to a northern resort now a 'des-res'.... what happened a decade after shopping guru Mary Portas handed £100,000 to 12 towns to 'kick-start a renaissance'?

It was billed as a groundbreaking new scheme aiming to 'kick-start a renaissance' of the Great British high street. Twelve English towns were chosen to buck the spiraling trend of high street decline and pave the way of the future of town centres under the 2011 Portas Review. Led by...
BBC

North West flooding: Firefighters rescue people stranded in vehicles

Flooding is predicted in parts of Lancashire and Merseyside as more rain is forecast, the Environment Agency has said. Flood warnings are in place along the River Wyre, Ribble and Alt. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had already rescued five people from vehicles which had become stuck in...
The Independent

New nightmare for Southern commuters: no London Victoria trains until 10 January

Tens of thousands of rail commuters who rely on Southern will be unable to reach London Victoria until 10 January.The station is the terminus for trains to south London, Surrey and Sussex, as well as the Gatwick Express airport service.Lines are currently closed due to planned Network Rail engineering work, with reduced services routed to the alternative hub, London Bridge.Trains were due to resume on 4 January. But Southern is now telling passengers: “There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express services at London Victoria, Battersea Park, Clapham Junction or Wandsworth Common until Monday 10 January.“The times of trains on...
The Independent

Cultural dancers and bike stunt teams perform at scaled-down return of London New Year’s Day parade

Cultural dancers, motorcycle stunt teams and chart-topping singers have been wowing crowds as a scaled-down New Year’s Day parade returned to the streets of central London.The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace were among those entertaining a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place.After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade, which previously saw more than 600,000 people flood the city centre, has been ticketed with a limit of 600 spectators.Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs took to the stage just south of the...
The Independent

In Pictures: Bracing start to New Year’s Day for sea swimmers

While overnight temperatures were warmer than normal, the seas around the UK were still icy enough to make a traditional New Year’s Day swim a chilly prospect for many.However dozens took the plunge on Saturday morning, including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral and at Boscombe Beach in Dorset The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd north Wales after a New Year’s Eve record of 15.8C was set in Merryfield in Somerset and Nantwich in Cheshire.Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country. Read More New year gets off to warmest start on recordNew Year babies give families special start to 2022Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research
BBC

Greater Anglia train timetable reduced due to fewer passengers

Greater Anglia is reducing its timetable from Monday due to a fall in passenger numbers. The operator, which runs rail services across eastern England and into London, said the changes were due to more people working from home. It was also planning for staff who could be impacted by the...
