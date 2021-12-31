National Day Calendar: New Years Eve

Tonight, we bid farewell to 2021 and at the stroke of midnight, we will all attempt to sing a song that few of us understand.



Auld Lang Syne is sometimes referred to as the most famous song that nobody knows, and that’s not only because people have been drinking before they sing it.



Written by Robert Burns, the phrase is Scottish and roughly translates to days gone by. Somewhere along the way, it was set to music and became a traditional Scottish song.



So how did it come to be associated with New Years Eve? For that we can thank the famous bandleader Guy Lombardo. Beginning in the 1920s, he played the song on his New Years Eve radio show, and for the next 30 New Years after that.



We thank you for joining us during 2021 and on New Years Eve we welcome all the new opportunities to Celebrate Every Day!

