ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

National Day Calendar: New Years Eve

By Alysia Huck
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1WeW_0dZqCOV300

Tonight, we bid farewell to 2021 and at the stroke of midnight, we will all attempt to sing a song that few of us understand.

Auld Lang Syne is sometimes referred to as the most famous song that nobody knows, and that’s not only because people have been drinking before they sing it.

Written by Robert Burns, the phrase is Scottish and roughly translates to days gone by. Somewhere along the way, it was set to music and became a traditional Scottish song.

So how did it come to be associated with New Years Eve? For that we can thank the famous bandleader Guy Lombardo. Beginning in the 1920s, he played the song on his New Years Eve radio show, and for the next 30 New Years after that.

We thank you for joining us during 2021 and on New Years Eve we welcome all the new opportunities to Celebrate Every Day!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

No Travel Advisory issued for most of North Dakota

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for all of North Dakota’s highways except for the far southwestern portion of the state, where there are still roadways that are covered with snow, or patches of snow. Blowing snow is causing some poor visibility coupled with the issues on the roadways. I-94 is currently closed from […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota doles out $8.4M in state worker bonuses in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota spent $8.4 million this year on bonuses for some state workers, a record sum that was more than double paid out in 2020. A little more than a third of the nearly 9,300 state employees received the bonuses, including several from Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. The bulk of […]
BISMARCK, ND
fox4now.com

Sing Along With The ‘Peanuts’ Gang To ‘Auld Lang Syne’ In New Year’s Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season winds down into New Year’s, everyone is preparing to celebrate...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
Person
Guy Lombardo
The Independent

Auld Lang Syne lyrics: All the words to sing on New Year’s Eve as world rings in 2022

Every year, the streets ring with the same lilting song. Sweet, nostalgic, hopeful; “Auld Lang Syne” has become an absolute tradition in New Year’s Eve celebrations. And so, we sing. Or, at least, we sing the first couple of lines and politely mumble the rest into our champagne glasses. Despite its vast popularity, it’s a song that very few people can actually recite the entirety of. The song, of course, derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns; now set to the tune of a traditional folk song. Burns never intended his work to act as a farewell...
MUSIC
mynews13.com

Christmas Eve is also National Eggnog Day

December 24th isn't just the day before christmas, it's also National Eggnog Day. The origin of this day is not known, but eggnog is a traditional holiday beverage, also known as milk punch. If you aren't familiar with eggnog, it's a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs, and sometimes liquor.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#National Day#Radio#Scottish#Nexstar Media Inc
Spotlight News

Happy New Year!

Roger Daltrey famously sang, “Here comes the new boss, same as the old boss,” to close out The Who’s 1971 hit “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” A half century later, Pete Townshend’s words seem to describe 2021 in the sense people fought each other over how to mitigate coronavirus for yet another year, and as much […]
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

New Year’s Day Superstitions: What to do or not do for luck!

Here are a few New Year’s superstitions, taboos, folklore and old wife’s tales. Southerners know that if you eat green foods on New Years Day, it supposedly brings you money while peas reflect prosperity. Collards and black-eyed peas are the favorite!. Kiss Someone at Midnight. According to legend,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
CatTime

19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES]

Some cats get in on the action and celebrate along with us. Here are a few kitties ringing in the new year. Happy New Year to you and your feline family! The post 19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Why New Year's Eve might be the worst day we celebrate

Opinion: Of the many special dates on our calendar, New Year's Eve is the worst. Even Groundhog Day is better, and that's just stupid. Christmas and Hanukkah have ended, neighbors are slowly taking down their lights, and the kids are already bored with their new toys. But we survived another hectic holiday and can enjoy a few more days of seasonal downtime before getting back to work.
CELEBRATIONS
KX News

Men, woman rob lost hitchhiker in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a lost hitchhiker. According to media reports, the 20-year-old hitchhiker was walking along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning when the men and the woman pulled up in a gray Nissan and offered him […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy