The best games you missed in 2021: Tux and Fanny

Ever wanted to play a 4v1 asymmetrical horror game where four survivors face off against a killer? Wait, that’s called Dead by Daylight. Propnight essentially combines the asymmetrical antics of Dead by Daylight with PropHunt, which creates a different experience entirely, as survivors can turn into books, chairs, hot dogs, crates, giant pianos and stuffed bears, and basically anything else in the environment. While the game has a lot of various features and mechanics that players will recognize from Dead by Daylight such as the survivors working on various objectives to open the exit gates, the game has a decidedly different tone. While games can still get plenty sweaty, it’s hard to take things seriously when players are possessing giant pigs and jumping on the killer’s head, stunning them, and then hopping into a backpack and hiding on a bookshelf.
