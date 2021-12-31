ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things I’m Loving Friday #398

By Julie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey friends! Happy New Year’s Eve! It’s been a hot second, huh? I definitely didn’t mean to disappear for over a week but man oh man has my unintended break been wonderful. We had a great Christmas at home and then high-tailed it to Florida where we’ve spent the past few...

ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pryorinfopub.com

I LOVE Christmas

PRYOR, Oklahoma - LOVE. I Gotta admit it. I L.O.V.E. Santa. He's been a part of our Christmas magic forever. My dad taught us how to love Santa when we were kids. He loved to dress up like the jolly old guy and spend Christmas Eve spreading Christmas cheer all over Mayes County. It was easy in his job as Sheriff to know of families in need. He loved buying gifts and groceries, then donning that velvety red suit to deliver the gifts. He had the perfect twinkle in his eyes for that job! And of course, as long as he had on the suit he might as well put it to use so off he went to knock on the doors of family friends to deliver candy from Sandusky's and holiday cheer. What fun he had! I bet some of you reading this might have had a surprise visit from that special Santa back in the '60s.
PRYOR, OK
star1025.com

Why I love books

I remember growing up, and walking to the library several times a week with my Mom and little brother. Reading came easy to me. Or at least that is how I remembered it. My Mom taught school at one point in time, so I know she taught me how to read. But those early trips to the library really started me on a path to loving books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soonish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one complete nonproblem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KISS 106

Keep a Piece of Your Lost Loved One Close

Another Christmas is in the books. This Christmas was very different for me and my family. It was our first without Mom. We have spent a little over nine months grieving and remembering everything about her. One special Christmas present me, my sister, and my niece received is not only unique but we’ll be able to look and touch Mom anytime we want.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
mymodernmet.com

Young Man Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbor To Live With Him So She Is Not Alone in Her Last Days

It’s amazing how one small act of kindness can change someone’s life, and the most unlikely pairs can form the strongest of bonds. Such was the case with then 26-year-old Chris Salvatore and his 84-year-old neighbor Norma Cook. When Salvatore moved into his new apartment in West Hollywood, CA back in 2012, he had no clue that the curious elderly woman staring at him from her kitchen window in the complex’s courtyard would become one of his best friends. After a quick greeting through the screened opening, he asked if he could come inside and say hello. Once Cook agreed, the rest was history.
SOCIETY

