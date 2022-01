Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will start Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans needing six receptions to break the NFL rookie record. “I wouldn’t say it’s something I got my mind focused on,” Waddle said, “but I’m all for it as long as it comes with some wins. It would obviously be pretty cool because the NFL is a special league, so anything in this league to have a record in is always big.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO