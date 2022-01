Electric, connected and autonomous vehicles are driving a seismic shift in the automotive industry. We are witnessing major market disruption with new players entering the space, and an overhaul of manufacturing models on a scale akin to the transition to ‘just-in-time’ manufacturing 60 years ago. Companies including Apple, Sony and Foxconn have already entered the electric vehicle (EV) market and Tesla has established itself as a digital-native global manufacturer, while EV start-ups such as Arrival are pioneering new manufacturing models involving the end-to-end digitalisation and automation of production in a single micro factory.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO