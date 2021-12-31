Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Make 'Big American Debut' At Oscars: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to the United States amid the pandemic. But, despite closing massive deals and contracts throughout 2020 and 2021, many believe that they have yet to make their mark on Hollywood.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

This is reportedly the reason why they will soon "rub elbows" with A-list celebrities at the 94th Academy Awards. An insider told Star magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex see the Oscars as the perfect chance to make their "big American debut."

The source continued that the former working royals have received invites to all the "best parties" because of their deal with Netflix. In the upcoming awarding ceremony, they will even reportedly sit at the "front and center" amid the broadcast.