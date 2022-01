What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “Live life to the fullest”? My first thought was something daring and adventurous, like rock climbing, skydiving, running a marathon or traveling the world. For some, these things might sound fun and exciting, but other folks might go to extreme measures to avoid these activities altogether. Although thrills on occasion might add spice to life and be a great way to live life to the fullest, most of our lives are lived in day-to-day activities, not the highs that come with an exciting adventure. How can we parents embrace life during the daily routine and pass that priority on to our children?

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO