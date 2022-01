That little Elf on the Shelf can be naughty and nice. Central New Yorkers have gotten creative this holiday season. See the best Christmas shots this year. As if shopping for the perfect present, picking out a proper tree, baking batch after batch of cookies, planning Christmas dinner, and opening your home to friends and family wasn't stressful enough during the holidays. Parents with young children have to come up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas too. Not just one creative idea either. One for every day!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO