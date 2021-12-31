ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia ski resorts scale back operations during incredible warmth

By Bryan Hughes
 2 days ago

(WOWK) – The temperatures have been incredibly warm and the heat through the month of December will be among the top five in recorded history, in some cases the top two.

The ski season started off with some banner snow-making at all of the ski resorts in the southern and southeastern parts of the state. Timberline, Canaan Valley, Snowshoe, and Winterplace all were doing great work with their snow-making operations. Then, Mother Nature got in the way.

Elkins, WV which is in the higher part of the state and an official climate site for the National Weather Service, will have its second warmest year on record. The all-time record was set just back in 2015. Before that, you have to go back to the 1950s to come even close to this type of warmth.

Once the rain and storms move through Saturday night, a strong cold front will pass through and allow snow-making to start back up Sunday night with more snow being made through Wednesday morning. Then snow can be made again next Friday with another big cold front.

WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

