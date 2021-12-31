Flood alerts in place for Shropshire heading into new year

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of England and Wales as thunderstorms replaced the record-breaking mild New Year weather.The Met Office which had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, said that heavy showers and gusty winds had moved along the south coast.Heavy showery rain also led to tricky driving conditions in the southern Pennines.Heavy showers and strong gusty winds are moving along the south coast this afternoon ⛈️💨Heavy showery rain is also affecting the southern Pennines bringing tricky driving conditions 🌨️🚗Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7Sc87Sbqc3— Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2022Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge...

