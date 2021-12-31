ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood alerts in place for Shropshire heading into new year

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood alerts are in place across Shropshire as a pulse of rainwater heads down the River Severn over the weekend. The Environment Agency says river levels at Crew Green have risen as a result of the recent deluge and...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Casey Co. businesses flood during New Year’s Day storms

LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several areas of Casey County flooded due to Saturday’s storm system according to the county’s emergency manager, Rick Wesley. The county took on over five inches of rain over the course of 24 hours, prompting a local state of emergency to be called. Wesley...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Thunderstorms replace the record-breaking mild New Year weather

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of England and Wales as thunderstorms replaced the record-breaking mild New Year weather.The Met Office which had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, said that heavy showers and gusty winds had moved along the south coast.Heavy showery rain also led to tricky driving conditions in the southern Pennines.Heavy showers and strong gusty winds are moving along the south coast this afternoon ⛈️💨Heavy showery rain is also affecting the southern Pennines bringing tricky driving conditions 🌨️🚗Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7Sc87Sbqc3— Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2022Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy