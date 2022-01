For the first week of winter quarter at the University of Washington, which starts Jan. 3, most classes will return to a remote learning format. The university announced this change Tuesday in a letter to UW students, staff, faculty, and other academic personnel. The move to remote learning is made, the letter says, as the UW community tracks the spread of the omicron variant, being mindful of the “short time between holiday gatherings and travel and the start of UW’s winter quarter on Jan. 3.”

