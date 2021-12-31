2021 Year in Review: Our favorite feel-good stories

Boy what a year we had right? So many things happened this year that was out of our control. We were left feeling clueless, heartbroken, lost, confused, devastated, feeling uncertainty and left picking up the pieces. I witnessed first hand loss from a few friends, health scares and hospitalization from family members and just tons of tons of people I know that battled Covid and other hardships. It’s definitely was a rough year! But if you are able to read this right now and you have your health and your family then you have a lot to be GRATEFUL for! I commend you for still being ALIVE and that needs to be celebrated, just by YOU still being here. It’s so much to be thankful for today and I praise God for letting me see another day!

2 DAYS AGO