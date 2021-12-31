2021 Year in Review: Our favorite feel-good stories
By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
2 days ago
Let's be honest, the 2020s aren't off to a great start. But there were some lovely, interesting, feel-good stories in 2021. Here are some of our favorites:. Nick Hansen went looking for fish, but what he found was something a lot bigger. Hansen, a freshwater stream ecologist and second...
Bells have long been a part of Winter Holidays' traditions, with Christmas and religious ceremonies in particular. Handbells have been traced back to the 5th Century B.C. in China. The oldest existing bells with handles found in China dated from 1600 B.C. Bells have been discovered all over the world. It was fashionable to carry a "handbell" to sing along to carols during the Victorian Era.
Through another tough year of pandemic, musicians in Michigan are still releasing some brilliant art. Today, "Songs from the Trail" hosts Jackson Smith and Steve Girbach take a moment away from their WVBI program to share with April their favorite releases from Michigan musicians in 2021. Artists include: The Accidentals,...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we near the end of 2021, we’re taking a look back at the stories that made you, our TV5 viewers smile this year. With many events canceled in 2020, several staples returned in 2021, like the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. Despite a bit of...
PHOENIX — In a year that was marked by the continuation of a deadly global pandemic and political turmoil, 2021 also provided some moments that proved there is still plenty of good news out there. From people on social media coming together to give a man his last wish...
As we say goodbye to 2021 and another year of living through a global pandemic in real time, we want to remember some of the moments in it that brought us joy or comfort when we needed it most. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming, happy, and funny videos...
In these pandemic times, when last year’s shocking shutdown of the Las Vegas Strip still looms large in our minds, the reopening of any show, concert residency, nightclub or live music lounge is significant enough to be called a milestone. The momentous arrivals of various entertainment venues at Resorts World and Virgin Hotels also deserve to be celebrated, and we’ll do that all year long. But the following were some of the biggest dots on the comeback graph, events that pushed us closer to our Vegas norms and showed the potential of the future.
Boy what a year we had right? So many things happened this year that was out of our control. We were left feeling clueless, heartbroken, lost, confused, devastated, feeling uncertainty and left picking up the pieces. I witnessed first hand loss from a few friends, health scares and hospitalization from family members and just tons of tons of people I know that battled Covid and other hardships. It’s definitely was a rough year! But if you are able to read this right now and you have your health and your family then you have a lot to be GRATEFUL for! I commend you for still being ALIVE and that needs to be celebrated, just by YOU still being here. It’s so much to be thankful for today and I praise God for letting me see another day!
Christmas when I was a child was always about Event Books. Not paperback novels; those would be bought after Christmas with the book tokens I always received both on the big day and for my January birthday, feasting on the gems in the January sale at Smiths in Wigan – not WH, but an independent, family-owned bookshop.
In a year when the pandemic dominated news feeds everywhere (again), there was still plenty of good news to be found. These were the feel-good stories that resonated most deeply with you (as measured by views) in 2021. When Bill Gambrell (pictured above) lost his wallet in Baysville, not long...
Disney World might be running a little low on some merchandise items, but they’re certainly not lacking in holiday treat options!. We’ve already had a tasty Christmas Cookie Sundae, a kind of sad Peppermint Churro, and a lemon-y Sugar Cookie Snowman. Now we’re heading over to Disney’s Riviera Resort to try the latest holiday confection! It might give you déjà vu when you hear the name…but we promise this one’s different.
Much like 2020, we spent a lot of time in 2021 covering the COVID-19 pandemic. From new variants, to personal narratives, here are some of the year's biggest stories. COVID "long haulers" ask, "What am I gaining to say that I'm still sick?" More information is coming out about the...
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
As we bid farewell to 2021 and ring in the new year, here are some random facts to ponder about this last and first holiday of the year. “Auld Lang Syne” is a Scottish folk song commonly played at the stroke of midnight. The title translates to ‘days gone by’ and is based on a poem written by Robert Burns in 1788, translated from an older Scottish folk song. The lyrics ask whether ‘auld acquaintances should ‘be forgotten,’ which interprets remembering friends and experiences from the past. It was broadcast from New York’s Roosevelt Hotel, first December 31, 1929, and has been part of the annual ball drop in Times Square since.
When Dr Robbie Tait and his dog went running on a Darwin beach, crocodiles were the concern. An oncoming storm, and the lightning that eventually struck him, didn’t stand out as potentially life-threatening
If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
It's December, which means Best of 2021 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best books, albums, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
