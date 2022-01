This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. Electric vehicles are still niche vehicles in the grand scheme of the automotive industry, which pumps out millions upon millions of cars every year. But they're gaining steam in a hurry, with companies new and old trying to stake their claim in the era of electrification. You're probably familiar with the likes of Volkswagen and Tesla, so let's take a look at the up-and-comers that might find their way onto your driveway in 2022 and beyond.

