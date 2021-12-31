ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ukraine grain exports up 23.5% in H1 2021/22 to 32.2 mln T

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 32.2 million tonnes of grain in the first half of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.5% from the same stage a season...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gas still flowing east from Germany to Poland via Yamal pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe was flowing east from Germany to Poland on Sunday for the 13th straight day, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed eastbound volumes at almost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gas flows east via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for an eleventh day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade shows. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mln#Kyiv#Reuters#Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit the contract's advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's Gas Pivot to China Poses Challenge for Europe

Gazprom, Russia's giant state-owned energy company, is slated to finalize an agreement in 2022 for a second huge natural gas pipeline running from Siberia to China, marking yet another stage in what energy analysts and Western diplomats say is a fast-evolving gas pivot to Asia by Moscow. They see the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop estimate could rise if yields remain high -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Argentina could harvest more than the currently forecast 21.5 million tonnes of 2021/22 wheat if yields continue to come in higher than expected, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, with 89.7% of the crop harvested so far. Last week...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Turkey's cereals production falls 14.3% in 2021

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey decreased 14.3% year-on-year in 2021 to some 31.9 million tonnes, with wheat output falling 13.9% to 17.7 million tonnes, official data showed on Thursday. Barley output declined 30.7% to 5.8 million tonnes in 2021, while maize production was up 3.8% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine's border service said on Tuesday. Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on South American supply woes, wheat rebounds

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, trading near their highest since late July, supported by worries of adverse weather curbing production in top exporter Brazil. Wheat ticked higher in early Asian trade, recouping some the previous session's sharp losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans and corn futures rise on South American weather questions

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edge up on Wednesday, as concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures rose on technical trading, as the market closely watches if weather woes in Argentina will impact the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China was set to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday. The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotechnology,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Explainer: Stuck in reverse? Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which normally transports Russian gas into Europe, has shifted into reverse over the last week, triggering a row between Moscow and its western neighbours. Instead of flowing into European markets, which are facing a winter heating crisis due to sky-high prices, gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy