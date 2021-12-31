Ukraine grain exports up 23.5% in H1 2021/22 to 32.2 mln T

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO