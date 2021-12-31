MDHHS urging superintendents to emphasize COVID-19 protections after winter break

SEATTLE - Just as K-12 students and staff begin to settle into winter break, the largest school district in the state shared that remote learning could be on the horizon in January due to the Omicron variant. The Seattle Public Schools Coronavirus Update said in part:. The Omicron variant of...
BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Teacher Association is calling for schools to remain closed on Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing. “To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” the MTA said in a statement.
School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
Schools delay January reopening to Wednesday, giving time for staff, students to be Covid tested. Cambridge Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday so Covid tests can be administered to staff and students, then reopen Wednesday, interim superintendent Victoria Greer said Friday. The decision was made in collaboration with...
Public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking parents to report COVID-19 cases if their kids test positive for the virus over winter break. The public school system said the request will help them to reopen schools on Jan. 3. Maintaining a safe environment when we return to school on...
TOWSON, Md. — As positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase, local school districts are preparing for what could be a longer than expected winter break. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Anne Arundel County school leaders told public school employees...
Baltimore County Public Schools announced Thursday that students and staff will return in person on Jan. 3. The school system's superintendent said this is keeping in line with the order from the state to keep students in the classroom. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS |...
As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Officials from the U.S. Department of Education have given final approval for spending plans for $1.6 billion in emergency funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act for Mississippi schools. More than $543 million in additional funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund has been released to...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Department of Education on Thursday announced a “top-to-bottom review” of existing policies to prevent what the department called the illegal and excessive use of restraint and seclusion.
The announcement comes after Frederick County Public Schools in early December reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to address discriminatory use of restraint and seclusion. The school system allegedly disproportionately practiced restraint and seclusion on students with disabilities.
“The recent findings have made it clear that MSDE and local school systems have much more work to do in order to ensure that all students –...
DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision.
(credit: iStock/Getty)
“DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter.
Marrero says more information is expected...
As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary
Beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, children in Nevada will have to be 5 years old by the first day of school in order to enroll in kindergarten. But some parents of August- and September-born children will have leeway, according to guidance from the Nevada Department of Education. Lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session […]
The post Explaining Nevada’s new kindergarten enrollment policy (and who is exempt) appeared first on Nevada Current.
According to a Johns Hopkins University study, Florida is currently having the ninth fastest spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., a 333% jolt upward in the last week alone, with nearly 124,900 cases reported. Just one week prior, the numbers remained below 30,000. With kids on winter break, pediatricians now fear what happens when students return to school in one week, and Omicron taking aim.
The Detroit school district is delaying the return to classes after the break and will require students to have a consent form on file to be tested for COVID. File photo taken during a district vaccination event this fall. | Emily Elconin / Chalkbeat.
GENESEE, County. - With the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Genesse County parents, teachers, and staff are asking school districts to reconsider their January 3rd return date. The parents, teachers, and staff held a protest at the Cathedral of Faith Church in Flint. In a statement, made to our Mid-Michigan...
Lansing — Universal indoor mask-wearing at schools is "critical" to ensuring students can continue learning in person, two top Michigan officials wrote in a letter to superintendents on Thursday. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, and Michael Rice, the state superintendent, signed the...
Comments / 0