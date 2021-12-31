MDHHS urging superintendents to emphasize COVID-19 protections after winter break

DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision. (credit: iStock/Getty) “DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter. Marrero says more information is expected...

