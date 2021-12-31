ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDHHS urging superintendents to emphasize COVID-19 protections after winter break

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and...

www.woodtv.com

ABC6.com

Schools delay return from holiday break, use Monday for staff COVID-19 testing

BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Teacher Association is calling for schools to remain closed on Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing. “To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” the MTA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
listenupyall.com

State department of education’s plan for federal COVID-19 aid gets approval

Officials from the U.S. Department of Education have given final approval for spending plans for $1.6 billion in emergency funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act for Mississippi schools. More than $543 million in additional funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund has been released to...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dept. Of Education Moves To Review Use Of Restraint, Seclusion In Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Department of Education on Thursday announced a “top-to-bottom review” of existing policies to prevent what the department called the illegal and excessive use of restraint and seclusion. The announcement comes after Frederick County Public Schools in early December reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to address discriminatory use of restraint and seclusion. The school system allegedly disproportionately practiced restraint and seclusion on students with disabilities. “The recent findings have made it clear that MSDE and local school systems have much more work to do in order to ensure that all students –...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: DPS Plans On In-Person Learning After Winter Break

DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will  move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision. (credit: iStock/Getty) “DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter. Marrero says more information is expected...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

Nevada Current

Explaining Nevada’s new kindergarten enrollment policy (and who is exempt)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, children in Nevada will have to be 5 years old by the first day of school in order to enroll in kindergarten. But some parents of August- and September-born children will have leeway, according to guidance from the Nevada Department of Education. Lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session […] The post Explaining Nevada’s new kindergarten enrollment policy (and who is exempt) appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
mynews13.com

Florida COVID-19 numbers rise during winter break from school

According to a Johns Hopkins University study, Florida is currently having the ninth fastest spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., a 333% jolt upward in the last week alone, with nearly 124,900 cases reported. Just one week prior, the numbers remained below 30,000. With kids on winter break, pediatricians now fear what happens when students return to school in one week, and Omicron taking aim.
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

Concerned families ask for pause at Genesee County Schools

GENESEE, County. - With the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Genesse County parents, teachers, and staff are asking school districts to reconsider their January 3rd return date. The parents, teachers, and staff held a protest at the Cathedral of Faith Church in Flint. In a statement, made to our Mid-Michigan...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

