ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The top destination for Biden during his first year in office? Pennsylvania

By Asma Khalid
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US President Joe Biden waves from Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on March 16, 2021, en route to visit a small business in Chester, Pennsylvania to highlight how the American Rescue Plan helps small businesses. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 6

Related
Financial Times

Politics class: Biden’s disappointing first year in office

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. Edexcel: Component 3.4: Interpretations of the US presidency. AQA: Component 3.2.1.3: The executive branch of government: President. Background: what you need to know. This article reviews Joe Biden’s first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The New Yorker

Joe Biden’s Year of Hoping Dangerously

The best thing you can say about 2021 is that it will soon be over. A year that started with an insurrection at the Capitol is ending with more than eight hundred thousand Americans dead in the COVID pandemic, as a contagious new variant, Omicron, produces the biggest wave of cases yet. Inflation is the highest it has been in decades. The twenty-year U.S. war in Afghanistan concluded with an embarrassing and botched American retreat. The Republican Party, rather than rejecting the defeated ex-President, has redoubled its commitment to Trump and Trumpism, purged dissenters, and embraced outright denialism, whether of vaccines or election results. Who’d have thought that 2020 would ever look good by comparison?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ari Fleischer
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Getty Images Rrb#Americans
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The Highs and Lows of Biden’s First Year

Joe Biden’s first year in office started (much) better than it’s ending. Here’s what went well … and what didn’t. Then: Take a dive in a frigid fjord. President Joe Biden is ending his first year in office on a decidedly sour note. The coronavirus pandemic that he promised to crush is once again raging out of control; inflation is dampening the economic recovery; and the combination of the two has Biden’s approval ratings upside down. To top it off, Senator Joe Manchin dumped a heaping of West Virginia coal in the president’s Christmas stocking by coming out against his signature Build Back Better plan, dooming its chances of passing without a major rewrite.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden’s disastrous first year

President Biden has not had a good first year. Because they work for the president, White House staffers must publicly pretend to think otherwise, and last week they put out a memo titled “2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families.”. Mr. Biden started off on the wrong foot. Just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden is what America asked for — but not what it needs

Joe Biden's poll numbers keep sliding. Americans, including many of the people who voted for him, are not happy with him. They want him to be something different, to be someone different. Some may think that these Americans misjudged the man they sent to the White House. I don't share...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Flunk or pass Joe Biden's 2021 Report Card is in

Starting his freshman year in the White House amid high hopes and expectations, Joe's not only failed to produce the desired results, he is at risk of flunking out of Washington, DC, altogether. Dear voters, the following is a compilation of Joe Biden's grades for 2021, broken down into subjects,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy