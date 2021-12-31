ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden again calls on Putin to de-escalate tensions along Ukraine border

By Franco Ordoñez
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden on Thursday afternoon again warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of painful economic consequences should Russian forces invade Ukraine. But Biden also made clear that the United States sees a diplomatic path forward to address some of Russia’s concerns about the expansion of the Western-backed NATO in the...

Jen Psaki
Vladimir Putin
hngn.com

Joe Biden Outmaneuvered by Putin Regarding the Ukraine Border; Russia at an Upper Hand Advantage That Washington Will Regret

US President Joe Biden lacks the state's craft to avoid getting trapped by crafty Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategical moves in the discussions about the explosive Ukraine border, with implications. This is what ex-CIA station chief Dan Hoffman said, who hasn't 100 percent confidence that the ex-vice president could deal...
POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
POLITICS
forexlive.com

Russia's readout of the Putin-Biden phone call Thursday

Says they agreed that presidents and aides would keep in contact by phone. says they agreed talks would take place on three separate tracks and that the geneva track would take place under personal control of two presidents. says US side showed willingness to tackle core russian concerns. talks were...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

US and Russia Face Deep Differences Ahead of Ukraine Talks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After tough talk between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin over the Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine border, both sides insist they are hopeful that a pathway to easing tensions could open during diplomatic talks set for January. But with less than two weeks...
POTUS
Europe
The Associated Press

Biden conferring with Ukraine’s leader over Russian buildup

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is resuming his telephone diplomacy over the Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine, coordinating with Ukraine’s leader on strategy to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow says could rupture ties with Washington. Biden’s planned call Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Putin Threatens ‘Complete Rupture’ if Biden Bites Back Over Ukraine

The dance between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine got feisty Thursday, with the Russian strongman threatening a “complete rupture” of relations if Biden slaps sanctions on the country if it invades Ukraine. The threat came during a phone call Putin requested in advance of bilateral talks between the two scheduled for next month. Biden pushed back against Putin’s aggression, with two officials telling The New York Times he “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.” The conversation is the second the two have had this month over Ukraine, with Russia offering little information about whether it plans to invade its neighbor. In recent months, it has stationed about 100,000 troops near the country’s border and has urged NATO and the U.S. to withdraw their own forces, but it has not yet launched any of its own troops into Ukraine. Other items discussed included Russia’s opposition to NATO forces in general and nuclear and non-nuclear “global strike” weapons on Ukraine’s border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

Putin ‘satisfied’ with Biden call ahead of security talks

MOSCOW — Russia expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, easing the monthlong standoff over Ukraine even as the U.S. repeated its warning to Moscow to de-escalate tensions. While White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in...
POLITICS
