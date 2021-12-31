ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

24 Easy Winter Dinners to Help You Lose Weight

By Leah Goggins
EatingWell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake it easy with one of these simple recipes that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time or...

www.eatingwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta#Bean
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Make dinner easy with 30-minute recipes from the TODAY Food All Stars

The time crunch of busy weeknights can make preparing dinner a challenge — especially with all of the extra activity around the holidays! On this week's "TODAY Food All Stars," Jocelyn Delk Adams, Alejandra Ramos and Jake Cohen are hustling and bustling in the TODAY All Day kitchen to whip up a few of their favorite 30-minute meal recipes.
RECIPES
EatingWell

22 Slow-Cooker Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

Break out the slow cooker to make one of these tasty dinner recipes. From hearty stews to cozy pastas, these recipes are packed with winter veggies, including carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips and Slow-Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sherry will keep you warm and satisfied throughout the colder months.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Recipes
CNET

Why you gain weight after losing it: Yo-yo dieting explained

You lost the weight you wanted to, but in a matter of months, you've gained it all back once you stop dieting. Sound familiar? Maybe this has happened a few times. But you lost the weight once, and you know you can do it again. Yo-yo dieting, also known as...
WEIGHT LOSS
primenewsghana.com

Six quick remedies to help you lose belly fat

Losing weight is a tough task and maintaining it is a struggle, especially the stubborn belly fat that refuses to go away quickly and takes no time to show up. It is important to lose your belly fat, considering it is associated with many health conditions related to the heart.
WEIGHT LOSS
Simply Recipes

5 Cozy Dinners for Winter Wonderland

We’re deep into winter and though it’s easy to wish for spring, I am trying to appreciate the season as it is now. And right now, it’s cold. In Seattle, where I live, it doesn’t snow often, but when it does, adults and kids alike get so excited! Last year we had enough snow for sledding, we cross-country skied along streets, and we made a village of snow people.
RECIPES
almanac.com

Tips to Avoid Winter Weight Gain

Why do we put on pounds during the winter, anyway?. One theory is it's in our genes. As the days shortened and the weather got cooler, our earliest ancestors' hormone balance changed, creating the urge to consume the highest-calorie foods and store body fat against the coming scarcity. Remember that crops had been harvested and stored foods had to last through the barren winters.
WEIGHT LOSS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Make a New Year's resolution to help your chubby pet lose weight

The new year is approaching and we’ve had our fill of cookies, egg nog and other high-calorie holiday treats. Our pants might be feeling a little tight. Jan. 1 is usually the day when we start on our New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, exercise more and lose a few pounds. It might also be a good day to look at Fido or Fluffy and see what kind of shape they’re in.
WEIGHT LOSS
Winchester News Gazette

Fight the Cold with Better-for-You Comfort Foods

(Family Features) Few things go together quite like cold weather and comfort foods. However, those hearty dishes that are typically craved on blustery days are usually not classified as “healthy.”. With the right approach, though, you can put a better-for-you twist on some of your favorite dishes that can...
RECIPES
pcrm.org

Lemon Coffee to Lose Weight? Slim Chance | Weight Loss Q&A

Will adding lemon to your coffee really help you lose weight? We put the internet’s latest health craze under the microscope!. Beyond the viral claim, we discover the best foods to slim down and get healthy as "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll is joined by dietitian Karen Smith on The Exam Room podcast. It's not about overly processed food, fad diets, or gimmicks. It's about eating the foods that have been fueling us for centuries.
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Overnight Oats, a Healthy Breakfast You Should Try!

Baked Oatmeal, overnight oatmeal, oatmeal cookies. Oats in all shapes and forms are making a comeback. The reason? Health benefits. Oats are packed with fiber and protein which can lower cholesterol naturally, as well as promote a healthy heart. Trying to add variety to your diet? Can’t seem to find...
FOOD & DRINKS
KUTV

Holiday dinner made easy

KUTV — Vessel Kitchen is once again helping the community with the pressures of cooking this holiday season. Whether it’s your Christmas party, new years celebration, or random white elephant party, Vessel wants to help you make it a success. You can serve an incredible, uniquely self-selected, holiday...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy