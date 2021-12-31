Today’s Top Stories

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

By Raven Little
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!

Today’s Headlines:

Year in review, most-read stories on KLFY.com PART 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As we put 2021 in the history books and prepare for a new year, we’ve looked back at the stories you read most on KLFY.Com. This is just half of the top ten stories. You can find the rest here. 2021 Year in Review: Acadiana law enforcement agencies face accusations, lawsuits […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
90 Plus: 2021 Year in Review

(KLFY) — A year of advice, hopes, and dreams from News 10’s 90 plus-ers. Renee Allen takes us full circle with some of the interviewees who got us through the year 2021. Of course, 90 plus style. “The main thing is not lie and pay your bills, don’t dilly dally about that.” – Aileen Houffpauir, […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
Moncus park opening Saturday at site of former university farm

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A new park is opening where a university farm once operated in south Louisiana. Saturday is opening day for 100-acre (40-hectare) Moncus Park in Lafayette, news outlets report. Formal ceremonies are scheduled Jan. 8. “Enjoy the space, tell your friends come out,” J.P. MacFayden, executive director of Lafayette Central Park Inc., […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
Avoid these firework mistakes as you celebrate the New Year

(KLFY) — It’s almost time to celebrate the start of 2022, but before we light up the night sky, fire officials have a few firework safety tips. Structural fires are a real concern when popping fireworks. The Scott fire chief says in the last two years, they’ve caused two house fires. Both were from not […]
SCOTT, LA
Year in Review: Confederate General Alfred Mouton statue removed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After years of protests, spectators cheered when the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton was hoisted by a crane and removed from its pedestal in July. Lafayette’s United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter, which donated the statue to the city in April 1922, agreed to a settlement with the Lafayette Consolidated […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
