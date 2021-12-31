ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Jets to a Private Island in Belize to Celebrate the New Year

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Kanye West will be celebrating New Year's Eve on a private island this year (though TBD on if it has a movie theater, which Paris Hilton's is sorely lacking). According to The Daily Mail, Kanye and music exec J Prince arrived in Belize on Wednesday, and then headed over...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 21

Related
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Smokes On The Red Carpet At His Premiere As Kim Reunites With Kanye — Photo

A solo Pete Davidson lit up on the red carpet for his new show ‘The Freak Brothers’ while Kim Kardashian attended Virgil Abloh’s memorial along with ex Kanye West. Pete Davidson, 28, did his thing at the red carpet premiere for Freak Brothers in Los Angeles on December 6. Pete smoked a joint on the red carpet as he posed for photos. He looked the definition of chill in a white sweatsuit and red coat over top, along with striped pants, sunglasses, and a “Freak’n Easy” hat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Island#Belize#Tbd#The Daily Mail#Shyne Bz
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Shyne Welcomes Kanye West and J Prince To Belize

Kanye West and J Prince have been spending a lot of time together since they met up back in November to get the process started on ending Ye’s feud with Drake. They went to Toronto together to visit the 6 God in his mansion last month, and they’re already in another country.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2M For His 30th Birthday As Kanye West & Quavo Watch On

Los Angeles, CA – Cardi B and Offset are a couple that don’t hold back when it comes to birthday presents. In October, the Migos rapper gifted his wife-of-four-years a mansion in her family’s native Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday. Returning the favor, Cardi blessed Offset with a sizeable gift (literally) this week as he celebrated year 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Larsa Pippen opens up about Kim Kardashian following their feud

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's drama has been ongoing for well over a year, but it looks like things may have finally taken a turn, with Larsa opening up once more about where her and Kim stand now. The news comes after fans thought Larsa had cryptically shaded Kim during...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

North West Surprised Her Mom Kim Kardashian When She Briefly Went Live On TikTok

It was really only a matter of time before 8-year-old North West, oldest daughter of wildly famous Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, decided to try her hand at social media fame. Or at the very least, tried to take matters into her own hands. After North and her mom started their own TikTok account, it seems North decided to go live without checking to make sure it was OK. Spoiler alert. It was not OK with her mom at all.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Celebrating Christmas With Kanye West Despite Split

While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy