This is the glorious moment the JWST parts ways with the rocket that launched it to space. Savor the picture, it's the last image we'll ever get of the telescope itself. The JWST – the largest, most expensive, and most powerful space telescope ever created – was launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on December 25 after countless delays and setbacks. The European Space Agency (ESA) has now released a real-time video of the instrument's separation from the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and the subsequent solar array deployment, a maneuver that occurred just under 30 minutes after its launch.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO