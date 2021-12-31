Earth’s gravity: a downer?

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics.
On a journey towards the center of the Earth, seismic waves become very slow near the core. Scientists descriptively call these areas the “ultra low velocity zones.”. In a new study from the University of Utah, researchers have discovered that these ultra low velocity zones contain layers which may provide insights into the early Earth. In fact, these zones may be leftovers from the processes that formed our planet.
Like any good gift giver, Earth is constantly giving and receiving materials with the surrounding solar system. For instance, dust speeding through space regularly bombards our planet in the form of shooting stars, and gases from Earth's atmosphere regularly seep out into space. So, if Earth is continuously giving away...
Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
The Libyan Desert is often cited as a Mars analogue. The vast Libyan Desert stretches toward the Mediterranean Sea, which itself fades into the horizon of this photograph. This highly oblique view of Northern Africa was taken by an External High-Definition Camera (EHDC) on the International Space Station (ISS). The burnt reds and oranges of the desert and the dark-toned mountains and plateaus contrast sharply with the bright blues of the sea and horizon; all stand out against the deep black of space. From this vantage point, Earth looks otherworldly. Were it not for the distinctive blue of the Mediterranean in the distance, it could be mistaken for Mars or the myriad desert planets of science fiction.
An unknown culprit has been removing oxygen from our atmosphere for at least 800,000 years. An analysis of air bubbles preserved in Antarctic ice for up to 1.5 million years reveals the likely suspect. “We know atmospheric oxygen levels began declining slightly in the late Pleistocene, and it looks like...
NASA says “strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes” and an example was shared by the agency on Facebook: A multi-colored cloud that resembled a giant alien jellyfish. It appeared Dec. 1 over the Norwegian and Greenland seas (north of Norway), and was the result...
One of the strangest things in the cosmos might be – us. Among the thousands of planets confirmed to be in orbit around other stars, we’ve found nothing quite like our home planet. Other planets in Earth’s size range? Sure, by the bushel. But also orbiting a star like our Sun, at a comparable distance? So far it’s just one, lonely example. The one beneath our feet.
The years following the asteroid impact that wiped out non-avian dinosaurs were dark times — literally. Soot from raging wildfires filled the sky and blocked the sun, directly contributing to the wave of extinctions that followed, new research has found. After the asteroid struck, around 66 million years ago,...
The left image shows a phytoplankton bloom in the Norwegian Sea. The right image shows turbulent clouds in Jupiter's atmosphere. Jupiter's atmosphere is one of the most turbulent places in the solar system. Orbiting Jupiter and its 79 moons is NASA's Juno spacecraft, which sends images from the largest planet...
The gift that is possibly the most remarkable fossil discovery ever made keeps on giving, revealing the time of year at which the asteroid that made the Chicxulub Crater struck the Earth. The discovery could help us understand the forces that allowed a quarter of living species to survive, while the rest died.
Astronomers have managed to link the properties of the inner planets of our solar system with our cosmic history: with the emergence of ring structures in the swirling disk of gas and dust in which these planets were formed. The rings are associated with basic physical properties such as the transition from an outer region where ice can form where water can only exist as water vapor. The astronomers made use of a spread of simulation to explore different possibilities of inner planet evolution. Our solar system’s inner regions are a rare, but possible outcome of that evolution. The results have been published in Nature Astronomy.
The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
The brightest comet of the year is about to be visible in the sky as 2021 comes to a close, as the comet Leonard can be spotted in the night sky through most of December. Here is everything you need to know to ensure you don’t miss it. The Comet...
There’s a new plan could make life on Mars more of a possibility. The plan is built around the idea of giving Mars an artificial magnetosphere. The planet currently lacks a strong magnetic field and creating one could be the only option to help make life on Mars a stronger possibility. Of course, there’s a lot to unpack with the idea, but if successful, it would make the planet more habitable.
Víctor Rivilla and his colleagues at the Spanish Astrobiology Centre in Madrid have made an astounding detection. The team spotted a vital component of the simplest phospholipid in space. If you aren't aware, phospholipids are molecules that comprise the membranes of all cells on Earth. In a pre-print that hasn't been peer-reviewed, the team explains their discovery of the phospholipid component, known as ethanolamine, and note that this finding indicates that all of the precursors for life could have originated in space.
ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star, named EK Draconis, ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system. The...
The beautiful birth of a star has produced an exquisitely ethereal structure in interstellar space. It's called the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, located about 520 light-years away, and in a new image from the NSF NOIRLab's International Gemini Observatory in Chile, it appears in the sky like a pale gossamer butterfly wing.
