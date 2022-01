Quality Journalism for Critical Times By Phil Galewitz For nearly a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker has shown that virtually everyone 65 and older in the United States — 99.9 percent — has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. That would be remarkable — if true. But health experts and state officials say it’s certainly […] The post Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO