Two arrested in connection to string of Dollar General thefts

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Stores located throughout Franklin County. VIOLATION: Multiple counts of Retail Theft (felony amounts) Throughout December 2021, Vermont State Police received multiple reports of thefts from Dollar General stores in Richford, Enosburg, and Georgia. The same suspect was observed on security cameras loading shopping carts full of merchandise, exiting without paying - even when confronted, and loading the stolen merchandise into a vehicle before fleeing. VSP’s investigation identified the suspects as Jessica and Robert Bigelow, who reside on Weaver Street in Winooski, and a Search Warrant was granted for their residence.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO