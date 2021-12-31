ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Two arrested in connection to string of Dollar General thefts

WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal gym: start slow if you want to get in shape for the new year. As we get ready to kick off the new...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 3

Related
vermontbiz.com

Robert and Jessica Bigelow arrested for many Dollar Store thefts

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Stores located throughout Franklin County. VIOLATION: Multiple counts of Retail Theft (felony amounts) Throughout December 2021, Vermont State Police received multiple reports of thefts from Dollar General stores in Richford, Enosburg, and Georgia. The same suspect was observed on security cameras loading shopping carts full of merchandise, exiting without paying - even when confronted, and loading the stolen merchandise into a vehicle before fleeing. VSP’s investigation identified the suspects as Jessica and Robert Bigelow, who reside on Weaver Street in Winooski, and a Search Warrant was granted for their residence.
VERMONT STATE
newschannel20.com

Dollar General robbery suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help to identify the person who robbed a Dollar General located at 2800 W. Lawrence Ave. on Sunday. Police say the robber hid in the stockroom until the store closed, then approached the employee. The robber told the worker...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCAX

Two arrested in connection to assault & robbery in Rutland

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) -Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault and robbery at a Rutland Town grocery store. Vermont State Police say Ryan Morris, 28 of Rutland City was at the town’s Hannaford, when he assaulted and robbed 66-year-old Sharon Leonard of Rutland, in the parking lot.
VERMONT STATE
live5news.com

Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department have arrested a second woman in connection to the theft of nearly $9,000 rings from a downtown business. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less than $2,000. Investigators also arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
County
Chittenden County, VT
WCAX

Burlington car theft suspect arrested at mall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from a Burlington parking garage. Israel Rentas, 46, was taken into custody at the University Mall in South Burlington Thursday. The car was taken from the Church Street garage Wednesday after a shopper had their...
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Arrest made in connection with fire in Hill

HILL, N.H. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fire that happened at an apartment building in Hill. The Chief of the Hill Fire Department and New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey announced the arrest of 60-year-old Kathy Canfield. She is facing a felony charge of arson and a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail conditions.
HILL, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Dollar General
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested in connection with Goshen church burglary

Two people have been arrested in connection to a Goshen church burglary. Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, officers found a rear door propped open and a window broken at First Assembly of God on Westplains Drive. A church representative told officers several things had been taken. Two people,...
GOSHEN, IN
WCAX

Police make arrest in Burlington gas station robbery

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited a pop-up vaccination clinic in the North Country Wednesday, where she announced the start of a "Test to Stay" program for New York schools. If you ask anyone in the health care profession these days how they are doing mentally, emotionally and physically, they will likely give you a similar answer.
BURLINGTON, VT
FingerLakes1.com

Pair arrested, charged with Wal-Mart theft

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 2:54 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford, age 37, and Samuel F. Crawford, age 41, following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Both were observed by asset protection open items in the store, concealing items on their...
SENECA FALLS, NY
wabi.tv

Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday morning in connection with catalytic converter theft. Deputies say they found a suspicious vehicle in Orrington with 48-year-old Marty Ashworth of Stockton Springs and 43-year-old Travis King of Bucksport inside. After investigating, they say they found...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Man arrested in South Burlington jewelry store burglary

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a monthlong investigation, South Burlington Police have arrested a man who they say broke into a Dorset Street jewelry store. Police say on Dec. 3 just after 4 a.m., they responded to the Piercing Pagoda. Police say they found the glass door broken. Through...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WBTW News13

Arrest made in armed robbery at Robeson County Dollar General

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man faces a number of charges stemming from an armed robbery at a Dollar General store. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says James A. Swett, 23, of Rowland was arrested Sunday. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy