UConn to delay spring move-in, hold remote classes for beginning of semester

Campus in the Towers Residence Halls at UConn Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Storrs.

UConn will conduct courses online only for the first two weeks of the spring semester and delay the move-in period, according to the university president .

The actions were driven by a recent sharp increase in student COVID-19 positivity rates and the increasing prevalence of the virus across Connecticut and the nation, interim President Andrew Agwunobi wrote in a message to to the university community.

Classes will still begin on Jan. 18, but will be conducted online until Jan. 29, the message said. The new residential student move-in date will be the weekend of Jan. 29.

“This is subject to further change based on the course of the pandemic,” Agwunobi wrote .

Transmission of COVID-19 has spiked this week across the state, with the daily positivity rate hitting 20% Thursday.

UConn also will be issuing a requirement that eligible students receive booster vaccinations, and discussions are ongoing about requiring the same for eligible faculty and staff, he wrote.

“The university knows,” a message on the UConn website says, “that some students have no choice but to return to our campuses over the weekend of the 15th or earlier based on your individual circumstances. On Monday, January 3, residential students needing to live on campus will be contacted by residential life with instructions on how to request approval for housing from January 15-29.”

International students and students with demonstrated housing insecurity will be approved, according to the university website. Unvaccinated, exempted students are not eligible to return to university housing prior to Jan. 29.

For students approved to live on campus, UConn will open in red status with added restrictions, including online course instruction, limited dining and highly limited activities, including closing in-person usage of the Recreation Center until Jan. 29. This will closely resemble the residential quarantine the university followed in fall of 2020.

In January, university leaders will conduct online town hall meetings for students and staff to help answer any questions, Agwunobi wrote .

