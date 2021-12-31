ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn to delay spring move-in, hold remote classes for beginning of semester

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Campus in the Towers Residence Halls at UConn Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Storrs. Kassi Jackson/The Hartford Courant

UConn will conduct courses online only for the first two weeks of the spring semester and delay the move-in period, according to the university president .

The actions were driven by a recent sharp increase in student COVID-19 positivity rates and the increasing prevalence of the virus across Connecticut and the nation, interim President Andrew Agwunobi wrote in a message to to the university community.

Classes will still begin on Jan. 18, but will be conducted online until Jan. 29, the message said. The new residential student move-in date will be the weekend of Jan. 29.

“This is subject to further change based on the course of the pandemic,” Agwunobi wrote .

Transmission of COVID-19 has spiked this week across the state, with the daily positivity rate hitting 20% Thursday.

UConn also will be issuing a requirement that eligible students receive booster vaccinations, and discussions are ongoing about requiring the same for eligible faculty and staff, he wrote.

“The university knows,” a message on the UConn website says, “that some students have no choice but to return to our campuses over the weekend of the 15th or earlier based on your individual circumstances. On Monday, January 3, residential students needing to live on campus will be contacted by residential life with instructions on how to request approval for housing from January 15-29.”

International students and students with demonstrated housing insecurity will be approved, according to the university website. Unvaccinated, exempted students are not eligible to return to university housing prior to Jan. 29.

For students approved to live on campus, UConn will open in red status with added restrictions, including online course instruction, limited dining and highly limited activities, including closing in-person usage of the Recreation Center until Jan. 29. This will closely resemble the residential quarantine the university followed in fall of 2020.

In January, university leaders will conduct online town hall meetings for students and staff to help answer any questions, Agwunobi wrote .

Information on changes affecting STUDENTS for the Spring 2022 semester can be found here.

Information on changes affecting FACULTY and STAFF for the Spring 2022 semester can be found here.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

 

Education
Connecticut towns begin passing out state-supplied COVID-19 test kits, as others plan for distribution this week

A few Connecticut towns and cities began distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits supplied by the state Saturday, as others plan to do the same in the coming days. The kits are part of a large shipment delivered to the state Friday following a multiday saga in which an initial agreement to purchase 3 million tests fell through. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that more test kits will arrive ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut’s first babies born in 2022

Kimberly Torres and Orlando Morales of Shelton welcomed the state’s first baby of 2022 into the world at 12:39 a.m. New Year’s Day. Baby Orlando Michael Morales Jr., born at St. Vincent Memorial Center in Bridgeport, weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches. “What a great way to start our new year,” the couple said. A few minutes later, Jay’Lon Osiris Smart arrived, the first ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
