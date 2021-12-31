Wilton basketball team helps Wilton boy overcome obstacles and achieve his dream

Patch Angerame had a stroke before he was even born. Doctors were afraid he would never walk or talk.

Angerame’s mom says his difficulties and disabilities have not stopped him from doing the things he wants to, like being a part of an eighth grade basketball team.

“He’s trying to overcome every single thing,” says Jennifer Angerame. “Stuff like this, allows him to just be part of the things he wants to be a part of.”

Angerame is described as the secret weapon for the team. During a recent game, he scored two baskets in crunch time.

“I just keep shooting and I make it every time,” says Angerame.

His mom says the coach and the team have completely embraced him.

“They just have opened some doors for him that we wouldn’t have been able to as parents,” says Angerame’s mom.

Head coach Blake Billmeyer says Angerame has made their year.

“We’re just lucky to have him,” says Billmeyer.