Bridgeport man under arrest for armed robbery at Fairfield gas station

A Bridgeport man is under arrest, accused in an armed robbery at a Fairfield gas station.

The incident happened Monday at the Shell gas station on Post Road.

Police say 45-year-old Torik Baldwin was caught on video surveillance buying candy.

While the clerk was making change, the man pulled out the gun and emptied the register drawers.

After following several leads to identify the suspect and conducting surveillance for two days, police arrested Baldwin at his home.