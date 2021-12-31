Buzz Articles by the Numbers: Top 10 Stories in 2021

A walk in the park. Elyse Elsenbrook was taking a sunset stroll with Drew Tolson in the Eastern Glades of Memorial Park a year ago, Dec. 26, 2020. She thought they were going to have a drink afterwards. Little did she know that the fellow she has known since 2010, junior year of high school at Second Baptist School, was proposing that evening. The drink was celebratory indeed. Their wedding, Oct. 9, 2021, was in the courtyard of the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado, facing the mountains with golden Aspen trees as a backdrop. After the kiss, a huge gust of wind blew snow as they were ushered with a “second line” down to the reception in the lower-level ballroom with ebullient onlookers in the lobby. Feeling the warm love glow for the couple were parents Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook and Suzette and David Tolson.
