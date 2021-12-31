ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzz Articles by the Numbers: Top 10 Stories in 2021

 2 days ago

Every year, we take time to look back at the past year and look forward to the next. Today, we've rounded up the most-viewed Buzz stories...

CultureMap Houston

The 10 stories Houstonians buzzed over most in 2021

As 2022 approaches, we look back at the stories readers most consumed in 2021. These pieces touched on love, disaster, beloved figures moving on, and — true to Houston form — food. From a lush tropical wedding to Winter Storm Uri, from Britta Merwin to Guy Fieri, these stories most captivated readers hungry for good news after a bleak 2020.
Rumor Has It - January 2022

A walk in the park. Elyse Elsenbrook was taking a sunset stroll with Drew Tolson in the Eastern Glades of Memorial Park a year ago, Dec. 26, 2020. She thought they were going to have a drink afterwards. Little did she know that the fellow she has known since 2010, junior year of high school at Second Baptist School, was proposing that evening. The drink was celebratory indeed. Their wedding, Oct. 9, 2021, was in the courtyard of the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado, facing the mountains with golden Aspen trees as a backdrop. After the kiss, a huge gust of wind blew snow as they were ushered with a “second line” down to the reception in the lower-level ballroom with ebullient onlookers in the lobby. Feeling the warm love glow for the couple were parents Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook and Suzette and David Tolson.
Through the Years

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. I love a good story, and I love people. Everyone has a story to tell. For 20 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by creative (and, therefore, opinionated) writers, designers, and photographers who know how to tell these stories.
Editor's Note - January 2022

Some of our readers might recall Steve Hartman's "Everybody has a story" segment on CBS. He threw a dart at a map of the United States. Wherever it stuck, he traveled to that town, flipped through their White Pages phone book, and picked a name at random. He then did a story on that person, in the random house, in the random neighborhood. I loved every segment. The White Pages no longer shows up at your door. But The Buzz does. And it was 20 years ago this month that we began asking neighbors to share their stories. Some made us laugh, some made us cry, and others made us think. But almost every single time, one neighbor's story has lead us to another one. Thank you for readership and trust. Our stories are not quite as random as those that came from Steve Hartman’s darts since all of ours are about residents and happenings in our neighborhoods right here. But we certainly agree with his premise: Everybody does have a story. What’s yours? [email protected]
