Buzz Articles by the Numbers: Top 10 Stories in 2021

Some of our readers might recall Steve Hartman's "Everybody has a story" segment on CBS. He threw a dart at a map of the United States. Wherever it stuck, he traveled to that town, flipped through their White Pages phone book, and picked a name at random. He then did a story on that person, in the random house, in the random neighborhood. I loved every segment. The White Pages no longer shows up at your door. But The Buzz does. And it was 20 years ago this month that we began asking neighbors to share their stories. Some made us laugh, some made us cry, and others made us think. But almost every single time, one neighbor's story has lead us to another one. Thank you for readership and trust. Our stories are not quite as random as those that came from Steve Hartman’s darts since all of ours are about residents and happenings in our neighborhoods right here. But we certainly agree with his premise: Everybody does have a story. What’s yours? [email protected]

